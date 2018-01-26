Bowe's back, bruised but unbowed and bent for skating gold

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo Brittany Bowe, of the United States, competes in the women's 500-meter race of the Speedskating World Cup at the Thialf ice rink in Heerenveen, Netherlands. A training clash on the ice turned Bowe's career upside down at the height of powers. A concussion and complicated recovery turned into a personal nightmare from which she is emerging only just in time for the Olympics. Peter Dejong, File AP Photo