Big brother Granato prepared for role as US Olympic coach

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin coach Tony Granato stands behind his bench during the team's NCAA hockey game against Penn State in State College, Pa. Granato, coach of the U.S. men's team for the Olympics, said the U.S. “has lots of pieces that other teams and countries don't know about” and wonders if his team will be overlooked. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo