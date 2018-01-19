IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity

The official emblem of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. When athletes of the rival Koreas walked together behind a single flag for the first time since their 1945 division at the start of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, it was a highly emotional event that came on the wave of reconciliation mood following their leaders’ first-ever summit talks. Eighteen years later, now, the Koreas are pushing to produce a similar drama during the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics. But they haven’t generated as much enthusiastic supports as they had both at home and abroad. Lee Jin-man AP Photo