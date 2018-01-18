FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, South Korea's Shim Suk-hee, left, competes with Canadas' Kim Boutin during the women's 1,500 meter final race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating competition in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea's skating authorities said on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, they've suspended a national team coach for allegedly beating Olympic short track speed staking champion Shim.
Nation & World

South Korea coach banned for allegedly beating Olympic champ

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 11:02 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's skating authorities have suspended a national team coach for allegedly beating Olympic short track speedskating champion Shim Suk-hee.

The Korea Skating Union on Friday said Shim left a national team training center for two days this week after she was allegedly assaulted by one of her four male coaches. She returned to the center on Thursday.

Skating authorities confirmed an investigation is under way, but did not identify the coach.

Shim won the women's short track 3,000-meter relay gold medal during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She also took silver the 1,500 and bronze in the 1,000.

No details of the incident have been released, and It wasn't immediately known if the 21-year-old was injured.

Shim is preparing for the Feb. 9-25 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

