Koreas may field a joint women's hockey team at Olympics

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, women's ice hockey players of South Korea, in white, and North Korea, in red, pose for a photo with International Ice Hockey Federation officials after their Ice Hockey Women's World Championship Division II Group A game in Gangneung, South Korea. North and South Korea agreed on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in principle to field a joint women's ice hockey team during next month's Olympics in South Korea, and relayed their position to the International Olympic Committee. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo