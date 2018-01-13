Cole fire: Astros heat up hot stove by acquiring Pirates ace

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit. The Houston Astros have boosted their rotation with another big arm, acquiring Cole from the Pirates in a five-player trade. The deal was announced Saturday, Jan. 13. The Pirates got right-handers Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz, third baseman Colin Moran and outfielder Jason Martin for their ace. Duane Burleson, File AP Photo