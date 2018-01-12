Shelter dog who walked 20 miles - twice - looking for her old family finds a happy ending

If you don’t believe that home is where the heart is, this story might change your mind.
Meet Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix.
Her family loved her very much. But a few months ago they moved into a home in the town of Seminole, Okla. where they couldn’t keep her anymore. So they gave her to someone in Prague, Okla. to live with.
But Cathleen would have none of it.
Twice, she hit the road and walked the 20 or so miles between Prague and Seminole to look for her old family.
“Her heart wants to be with them, but they cannot keep her,” the Seminole Humane Society/Seminole Animal Shelter wrote on its Facebook page on Monday. “We have now stepped in to assist Cathleen on her next journey.”
She was described as the perfect family pet - humble, kind, healthy, housebroken, loves children, plays well with other dogs and doesn’t pull on a leash.
“She’s very sweet, very calm and docile,” animal control officer Lynzi Thompson told KOCO in Oklahoma City. “She wants to be everyone’s friend. She’s a love bug. She may seem shy at first but will open up to you, definitely.”
The humane society’s post drew quite a bit of media attention. People from across the country applied to adopt her.
Good news came on Friday.
Cathleen has found a new home in Texas, the shelter wrote on Facebook.
For paw’s sake, here’s hoping her roaming days are over.
