How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations

Sisters put meat on the table with their guns

Comical video shows how NKC school district decided to cancel classes

Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens

MU women's basketball coach on Amber Smith

Flu spike hits hospitals amid IV bag shortage

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Barack Obama on David Letterman's new Netflix show (teaser clip)

  • Watch man slip and slide down his driveway on ice

    A man in Lexington, Kentucky, struggled to hold his balance as he made the arduous trek from his front door to his pickup truck during freezing temperatures on Monday, Jan. 8. Wintry conditions caused havoc for many Lexington commuters. Lexington native Keven Moore shared a clip of his Monday morning slip to Facebook.

A man in Lexington, Kentucky, struggled to hold his balance as he made the arduous trek from his front door to his pickup truck during freezing temperatures on Monday, Jan. 8. Wintry conditions caused havoc for many Lexington commuters. Lexington native Keven Moore shared a clip of his Monday morning slip to Facebook.
Facebook/Keven Moore via Storyful; Monty Davis, curator
In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. See other statistics showing how America has changed over the last 225 years.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina released a video on their Facebook page showing a couple of their police officers engaging in a snowball fight with some children in east Charlotte this past weekend. The family used a snow-making machine to create the snow in their yard.

Vehicles were stuck in mud as water and debris rushed down a hill in Burbank, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, and the National Weather Service said rainfalls in excess of three inches could be expected by Tuesday night. Burbank police posted video of the mud rushing down Country Club Drive, which was an area officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order. Country Club Drive was also closed due to “flooding, heavy debris and water flow, and mudslide activity.” Video courtesy of Burbank Police Department.

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims. Video courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.