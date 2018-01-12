AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

More Videos 1:01 Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game Pause 1:58 Trump denies offensive comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:51 'The loss is indescribable': Mother gives statement about her sheriff's deputy son 0:40 Overturned truck and multiple vehicle accident on Highway 69 0:38 Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival 0:42 Confession to an affair, but denial of blackmail allegations 0:48 'My Shot': A montage from 'Hamilton' 1:12 Dad caught on video dancing alongside his daughter 1:45 Kansas City's biggest concerts of 2018 7:44 The room where it happened: 'Hamilton' at the White House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers/McClatchy

President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers/McClatchy