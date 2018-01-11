The key to Obama’s dance moves? ‘Stay in the pocket,’ he says on Letterman’s new show

Here’s a dancing tip from the guy who left the White House just a year ago.
“You gotta stay in the pocket.”
Dancing came up when Obama sat down with David Letterman for the first episode of the TV host’s new Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.” The show debuts Friday.
Letterman showed a photo of the former commander-in-chief standing on a stage next to Prince.
“This was probably about three or four months before he died,” Obama explained.
“Prince asked Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer. Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing.
“I have dad moves. And I think the key is what we call ‘staying in the pocket.’”
He further explained.
“You gotta stay in the pocket because I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket? And they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off. And they start doing karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.”
“Really, karate kicks?” asks Letterman.
“Is that one of the things you do?” Obama asks him, laughing.
Future episodes will feature interviews with George Clooney, Tina Fey, Jay-Z, Howard Stern and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.
In each 60-minute episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with one guest and do in-the-field segments.
This is the first talk show he’s hosted since leaving CBS’ “Late Show with David Letterman” in May 2015.
