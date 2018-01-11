Watch: Prius tries to outrun flash flooding coming down hill in Burbank, Ca.

More Videos

    This scary footage from Burbank Firefighters shows a driver in Burbank, California coming around a curvy hill trying to maneuver the vehicle as flash floods come roaring down.

This scary footage from Burbank Firefighters shows a driver in Burbank, California coming around a curvy hill trying to maneuver the vehicle as flash floods come roaring down.
It’s on! Children vs. police officers in snowball fight

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina released a video on their Facebook page showing a couple of their police officers engaging in a snowball fight with some children in east Charlotte this past weekend. The family used a snow-making machine to create the snow in their yard.

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

Vehicles were stuck in mud as water and debris rushed down a hill in Burbank, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, and the National Weather Service said rainfalls in excess of three inches could be expected by Tuesday night. Burbank police posted video of the mud rushing down Country Club Drive, which was an area officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order. Country Club Drive was also closed due to “flooding, heavy debris and water flow, and mudslide activity.” Video courtesy of Burbank Police Department.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims. Video courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Watch: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."