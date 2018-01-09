5 killed as mud sweeps away homes in California burn areas

More Videos 0:43 5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight Pause 2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark 2:37 Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on Wild Card playoff loss: 'We've got to do better' 1:37 Pistol packin’ grandma carries for personal safety 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 1:34 This is the Andy Reid coaching tree 0:52 It’s on! Children vs. police officers in snowball fight 1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:39 Watch: Dog gets head stuck in metal gate, firefighters free him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims. Video courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims. Video courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims. Video courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star