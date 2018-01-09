More Videos

  • California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

    Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims. Video courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims. Video courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
5 killed as mud sweeps away homes in California burn areas

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

January 09, 2018 01:01 PM

UPDATED 39 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES (AP) – At least five people were killed and homes were swept from their foundations Tuesday as heavy rain sent mud and boulders sliding down hills stripped of vegetation by Southern California’s recent wildfires.

Rescue crews used helicopters to lift people to safety because of blocked roads, and firefighters slogged through waist-high mud to pull a muck-covered 14-year-old girl out of the ruins of a home in Montecito, northwest of Los Angeles, where she had been trapped for hours. She was taken away on a stretcher.

Five bodies were found in and around Montecito, Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Several houses were destroyed, and residents were unaccounted for in neighborhoods hard to reach because of downed trees and power lines, he said. The mud was reported to be up to 5 feet deep in places.

“We’re performing multiple rescues. There will be more,” Zaniboni said, adding that some of those brought to safety were buried in mud. There was a backlog of scores of callers requesting help.

Sally Brooks said a “boulder slide” occurred outside her home in nearby Carpinteria in the dead of night.

“We were laying in bed listening to the rain, and out of nowhere our bed just started shaking, and we could hear just this, like, thunder,” she told KTLA-TV.

Photos posted on social media showed upside-down cars along debris-clogged roads and mud waist-deep in living rooms.

Forecasters said the maximum rainfall occurred in a 15-minute span starting at 3:30 a.m. near the Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria areas of Santa Barbara County. Montecito got more than a half-inch in five minutes, while Carpinteria received 0.86 inches in 15 minutes.

Crews worked to clear debris from roads across the Los Angeles metropolitan area, including a key stretch of U.S. 101 that was brought to a standstill along the border of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Nearly 30 miles of the highway were shut down at point.

The storm walloped much of the state with damaging winds and thunderstorms. Downtown San Francisco got a record 3.15 inches of rain on Monday, smashing the old mark of 2.36 inches set in 1872.

    Vehicles were stuck in mud as water and debris rushed down a hill in Burbank, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, and the National Weather Service said rainfalls in excess of three inches could be expected by Tuesday night. Burbank police posted video of the mud rushing down Country Club Drive, which was an area officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order. Country Club Drive was also closed due to “flooding, heavy debris and water flow, and mudslide activity.” Video courtesy of Burbank Police Department.

Vehicles were stuck in mud as water and debris rushed down a hill in Burbank, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, and the National Weather Service said rainfalls in excess of three inches could be expected by Tuesday night. Burbank police posted video of the mud rushing down Country Club Drive, which was an area officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order. Country Club Drive was also closed due to "flooding, heavy debris and water flow, and mudslide activity." Video courtesy of Burbank Police Department.

Associated Press writers John Antczak and Andrew Dalton in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.

