Ivanka Trump praised Oprah’s ‘presidential’ Golden Globes speech. That didn’t go well

On Monday night Ivanka Trump joined many people heaping praise on Oprah Winfrey’s speech about the #MeToo movement at the Golden Globes.
Winfrey’s call-to-arms about “speaking truth to power” sounded like a State of the Union speech to many who then spent Monday talking about Winfrey running for president.
Trump offered her late praise in a tweet.
“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United,” she wrote.
Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United https://t.co/vpxUBJnCl7— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 9, 2018
The Time’s Up movement is a group of more than 300 women in Hollywood who have organized to fight sexual harassment in their industry and others. Over the last few days the group has raised millions for a legal defense fund to support women fighting harassment at work.
In her speech, Winfrey put men not held accountable for their actions on notice, declaring, “Time is up!”
Trump, whose father, President Donald Trump, has been accused of sexual misconduct and has boasted about grabbing women’s genitals, was quickly accused of being clueless, hypocritical and tone-deaf in praising Winfrey’s words.
You don't get to be a part of this.— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 9, 2018
“What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?” actor Adam Pally tweeted.
Actress Alyssa Milano, a member of the Time’s Up initiative, tweeted: “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”
Model and actress Chrissy Teigen simply tweeted, “ew go away.”
This is the most hypocritical, clueless statement in her regrettable time in the WH. Your father has a trail of victims and supported Roy Moore, Ivanka. YOU are indeed part of the problem Ivanka. #complicit— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2018
If that inspired you then you should also check out what your dad said on a bus in 2005.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 9, 2018
You realize your father is the poster child for what Oprah's message is about? Fighting those who use power to suppress women, and all those whose voices are smaller than theirs. Her message fights basic human rights inequalities your father has embraced his entire life.— Jon Hopper (@Hoppalicious) January 9, 2018
Yes, it was an excellent speech. As much as I appreciate your praising it, I feel obligated to point out that your credibility is nil and your hypocrisy makes your words ring hollow.— John Kaminar (@jidk1187) January 9, 2018
By Tuesday morning Trump’s tweet had attracted more than 20,000 comments and the backlash continued, though some people welcomed her to the cause and others challenged her to put her words to work.
would love to see action that matches the sentiment. I’m a university professor with years helping rape:abuse survivors & there are a few of us at @georgemasonu @CabreraAngel in your backyard ready to work w you. If you’re serious, contact us. Open invitation.— Todd Kashdan (@toddkashdan) January 9, 2018
The man Alyssa seeks to hold accountable, already has been. We, the #American people forgave him, when he apologized for engaging in 'locker room' talk, and we marched to the voting booths with great pride and cast our vote for the greatest #President the #USA has ever had.— Rhonda Kazmierski (@KazmierskiR) January 9, 2018
Beautiful. You are exactly right, we all need to come together. set our differences aside & find peace. We need to learn how to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. Let go of criticism and deminingful hatred & find peace. @IvankaTrump, @Oprah such classy ladies.— Jamie Stimpson (@jamiestimpson) January 9, 2018
