Ivanka Trump praised Oprah’s ‘presidential’ Golden Globes speech. That didn’t go well

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 09:31 AM

On Monday night Ivanka Trump joined many people heaping praise on Oprah Winfrey’s speech about the #MeToo movement at the Golden Globes.

Winfrey’s call-to-arms about “speaking truth to power” sounded like a State of the Union speech to many who then spent Monday talking about Winfrey running for president.

Trump offered her late praise in a tweet.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United,” she wrote.

The Time’s Up movement is a group of more than 300 women in Hollywood who have organized to fight sexual harassment in their industry and others. Over the last few days the group has raised millions for a legal defense fund to support women fighting harassment at work.

In her speech, Winfrey put men not held accountable for their actions on notice, declaring, “Time is up!”

Trump, whose father, President Donald Trump, has been accused of sexual misconduct and has boasted about grabbing women’s genitals, was quickly accused of being clueless, hypocritical and tone-deaf in praising Winfrey’s words.

“What about the 16 counts of sexual harassment and assault leveled against your dad. Oh and the access HOLLYWOOD tape, oh and how he’s openly stated he’s sexually attracted to you his daughter, what about that?” actor Adam Pally tweeted.

Actress Alyssa Milano, a member of the Time’s Up initiative, tweeted: “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.”

Model and actress Chrissy Teigen simply tweeted, “ew go away.”

By Tuesday morning Trump’s tweet had attracted more than 20,000 comments and the backlash continued, though some people welcomed her to the cause and others challenged her to put her words to work.

