Nation & World

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

By Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 11:20 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped.

Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 a.m. when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield.

“The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Lee, 42. He was found with what local reports said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was flown to hospital but died the same day.

He was suspected of having shot and killed his wife, Melissa Lee, police said.

No shots were fired by police, and one officer suffered minor injuries. A member of the public also suffered minor injuries in a crash involving two vehicles and the police car that had its windshield shot.

