Nation & World

Olympics keeps 'door open' for NKorea at Pyeongchang Games

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:53 AM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 33 MINUTES AGO

GENEVA

Olympics officials say they have "kept the door open" for North Korea to take part in the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee has long sought a diplomatic success that could allow the reclusive Communist country to participate in the Pyeongchang Games next month.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Monday the registration deadline has been extended and that the Lausanne, Switzerland-based committee supports North Korean athletes in the qualification process, while respecting U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished success for the Games and suggested the North may send a delegation. Officials for the two countries are set to meet on Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Japanese media reported over the weekend that North Korea's IOC representative, Chang Ung, was headed to Switzerland.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

    The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped.

Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Watch: Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase
Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California
Watch: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York 0:26

Watch: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

View More Video