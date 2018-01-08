Missing Houston sports reporter found unharmed, police say

A sports reporter in Houston who had been missing was found unharmed, police said Monday morning.
Courtney Roland, 29, is a Rivals.com reporter covering Texas A&M football.
“UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area,” Houston police tweeted Monday morning. “She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow.”
Fox News reported that Roland told her roommate that she was being followed by a suspicious man in a blue truck.
Never miss a local story.
CBS reported that police found her Jeep Cherokee early Sunday. Roland’s phone was found inside her vehicle.
The roommate said Roland had been on alert since someone broke into her car a few weeks ago.
Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at 832-394-1840.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments