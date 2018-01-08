Courtney Roland, a college sports reporter in Houston, is missing.
Courtney Roland, a college sports reporter in Houston, is missing. CBS News
Courtney Roland, a college sports reporter in Houston, is missing. CBS News

Nation & World

Missing Houston sports reporter found unharmed, police say

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 08:28 AM

A sports reporter in Houston who had been missing was found unharmed, police said Monday morning.

Courtney Roland, 29, is a Rivals.com reporter covering Texas A&M football.

“UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area,” Houston police tweeted Monday morning. “She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow.”

Fox News reported that Roland told her roommate that she was being followed by a suspicious man in a blue truck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

CBS reported that police found her Jeep Cherokee early Sunday. Roland’s phone was found inside her vehicle.

The roommate said Roland had been on alert since someone broke into her car a few weeks ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police at 832-394-1840.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood

    Nature called for a jogger in Arkansas during his morning run. Unfortunately for him, it was all caught on home surveillance video. Video courtesy of Tiffany Mattzela.

'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood

'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood 0:42

'Poop Bandit' caught on home surveillance in Arkansas neighborhood

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years
Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

View More Video