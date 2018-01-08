US to end special protections for Salvadoran immigrants

FILE- In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, right, speaks during a meeting with Republican Senators on immigration in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration faces a Monday, Jan. 7, deadline on whether to extend protections that would allow nearly 200,000 Salvadorans to stay in the U.S. legally. Nielsen, who is tasked with making the decision, told the Associated Press last week that short-term extensions are not the answer. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo