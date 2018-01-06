Nation & World

Multiple avalanches in Indian-held Kashmir kill 11

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 09:38 AM

SRINAGAR, India

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 people in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a day after multiple avalanches hit their vehicles in the Himalayan region.

Thirteen people were swept away by three near-simultaneous avalanches at three places in a stretch of about 10 kilometers (6 miles) on a mountainous road in Kupawara district on Friday.

Police officer Shamsher Hussain said Saturday that about 200 police, army and civilian rescuers recovered the bodies of 11 people.

He said two people were rescued alive and were in stable condition at a hospital.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir and have caused heavy death tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the mountainous and forested highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.

