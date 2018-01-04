One Louisiana police department has had enough with this bone-chilling winter and is hot on the trail of the person it holds responsible — Elsa from “Frozen.”
Elsa from ‘Frozen’ is wanted, dead or alive, by this cold police department

By Lisa Gutierrez

January 04, 2018 10:52 AM

A Louisiana police department has its tongue “Frozen” in its cheek as it searches for the person it holds responsible for this bone-rattling winter.

Her name is Elsa.

The Slidell Police Department this week issued a “Wanted” poster offering a $1million reward for the Disney queen who can control ice and snow.

“Slidell PD has issued an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa from Frozen. As you can see by the weather, she is a very dangerous girl. Approach with caution!” the department’s Facebook post said.

How much for Jack Frost, one cheeky citizen wanted to know.

(Good thing it’s all in jest. Wouldn’t want those bullet holes on the poster traumatizing the little ones.)

The department writes that it borrowed the idea from police in Harlan, Ky., which apparently tried to track down Elsa years ago.

The post has prompted multiple Elsa sightings on the department’s Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 1,000 times.

