Nation & World

Trump to attend championship football game

By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:10 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

An Atlanta police official says the agency is working with the U.S. Secret Service ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the city for Monday's college football title game.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a Thursday statement to The Associated Press that "we're aware of his visit" and are working with the agency charged with protecting the president.

Campos said any further comment would have to come from the Secret Service.

Atlanta's police said that the city's mayor, police chief, and representatives from the FBI and other state and federal agencies will be at a 1 p.m. Thursday news briefing on emergency plans surrounding the game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.

The White House has not made any official announcement on Trump's plans.

