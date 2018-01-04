A Tulsa boy’s family is amazed he survived a horrific crash after stealing a vehicle for the fourth time in a week.
A Tulsa boy’s family is amazed he survived a horrific crash after stealing a vehicle for the fourth time in a week. Valley News Live via Twitter
A Tulsa boy’s family is amazed he survived a horrific crash after stealing a vehicle for the fourth time in a week. Valley News Live via Twitter

Nation & World

Boy, 7, survives horrific wreck after stealing car for fourth time to return to mother

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 08:28 AM

An Oklahoma family is amazed a 7-year-old boy is still alive after stealing a car, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and flipping it three times — all while not wearing a seat belt.

“He definitely has a guardian angel!” wrote Cyndi Hulbert-Nichols, the boy’s mother, on Facebook.

Chance Warden of Tulsa suffered bruises in the Tuesday wreck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the hospital, the boy told his mother he stole the vehicle to return to her, Hulbert-Nichols told News On 6.

She has been battling to retain custody of her son for three years, News On 6 reported.

After giving interviews following the crash, Hulbert-Nichols wrote that many have attacked her character, implying she is unfit to have custody of her son.

“Life is full of haters, and those people who judge without all the facts,” she wrote.

The boy’s father had dropped the boy off at a friend’s house, where Chance stole the homeowner’s Chevy Cruse, according to Valley News Live.

He is just as shocked as his mother following the crash.

Hulbert-Nichols, writing on Facebook that a media outlet wished to interview her, wrote: “...everybody just pray I have the wisdom and the strength to say the right things that will keep my baby safe and bring him home!”

The wreck was so violent that a highway patrol officer responding to it believed the occupant of the vehicle had been killed, Hulbert-Nichols wrote.

“He said he could not believe his eyes when he seen this little boy crawling out of the driver’s seat.”

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

    A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard
Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway 0:19

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway
Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee, Fla. 0:08

Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee, Fla.

View More Video