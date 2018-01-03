California driver charged with single-punch murder of deputy

This undated photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows deputy Lawrence Falce. Falce has died after he was punched by a driver after an off-duty traffic accident on New Year's Eve. The Sheriff's Department says Falce died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in a hospital. Authorities say the 70-year-old deputy and another driver collided Sunday morning near California State University, San Bernardino. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department via AP)