Caught on camera: Sliding car narrowly avoids Texas patrolman on icy highway

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017.
The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him.
Officer Cramer was responding to an accident on State Highway 121 in Hurst, Texas where a car had crashed in a slick spot of the roadway, according to WFAA reports.
Dashcam video released by the department shows Cramer carefully walking on the ice near the crash when another car slides toward him out of control.
In an attempt to get out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, he slipped himself, moving towards the oncoming traffic.
He narrowly avoids the sliding car, and he pulls his hand out of the way of its tires just in time.
The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."
Jason Boatright: 816-234-4053, @TheJasonBoat
