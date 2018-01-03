Caught on camera: Sliding car narrowly avoids Texas patrolman on icy highway

More Videos 0:43 Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer Pause 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:15 Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 1:28 KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:21 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

