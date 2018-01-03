It’s snowing in Tallahassee, Fla. for the first time in three decades

More Videos 0:43 Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer Pause 3:10 Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name 2:15 Believe it or not, this guy chooses to sleep outside 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 2:06 Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 1:28 KU senior Devonte' Graham on Jayhawks' lack of effort in loss to Texas Tech 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:21 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' loss to Texas Tech 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rare dusting of snow falls in Tallahassee, Fla. Residents of Tallahassee, Florida, got a rare treat on the morning of January 3: a dusting of snow. Roads remained slick despite only receiving a small amount of precipitation, and officials asked residents to stay off the roads as much as possible. Residents of Tallahassee, Florida, got a rare treat on the morning of January 3: a dusting of snow. Roads remained slick despite only receiving a small amount of precipitation, and officials asked residents to stay off the roads as much as possible. Tallahassee Police Department via Storyful

