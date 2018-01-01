Teen shoots parents, sister, family friend to death just before new year, police say

A 16-year-old New Jersey boy shot and killed his parents, his sister and a family friend with a semiautomatic rifle just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, police say.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said Monday that the teen will be charged with four counts of murder and a weapons offense after the shooting in Long Branch.
The teen’s name has not been disclosed, and it wasn’t known Monday whether he had retained an attorney.
The victims were identified as the boy’s parents, Steven Kologi, 44, and Linda Kologi, 42; his 18-year-old sister, Brittany, and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.
The violence unfolded at 11:43 p.m. at the family’s house in Long Branch, a small beach town about 45 minutes south of Newark, the Washington Post reported. Officials did not say what sparked the outburst.
Gramiccioni described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident and said the teen was taken into custody without issue.
The teen’s brother and grandfather apparently escaped harm, ABC News reported. They “thankfully left the home and came out OK,” Gramiccioni said at a news conference Monday morning.
“It’s a terribly tragic incident,” Gramiccioni said.
The teen is expected to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday.
The weapon, which officials described as a Century Arms semiautomatic rifle, was registered to a family member at the house, Gramiccioni said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
