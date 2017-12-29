More Videos


    Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive.

Nation & World

Video captures man fleeing police, driving off Oregon pier

By Associated Press

December 29, 2017 08:10 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A suspected boat prowler fleeing from police drove his pickup off an Oregon pier and into the Columbia River near Astoria, Ore.

The Daily Astorian reports 27-year-old Timofey Erofeeff of Scotts Mill swam a couple of hundred feet into the frigid river before deciding to swim back Wednesday. Fishermen on a nearby boat helped rescue him.

He was treated for hypothermia and later booked into the Clatsop County Jail on felony charges of burglar and attempting to elude police, as well as several misdemeanors.

In a court filing, the arresting officer from the Astoria Police Department estimated that Erofeeff was driving 45 mph when the pickup launched off the pier. A gasoline slick could be seen on the surface of the water.

Deputy Astoria Police Chief Eric Halverson said the department has been in contact with the Coast Guard about retrieving the Ford F-150 pickup.


    Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive.

