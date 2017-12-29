Correction: Mexican Journalist-Asylum story

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo provided by the National Press Club shows Emilio Gutierrez Soto. The asylum petition of a Mexican journalist who believes he will be killed if he is deported home will be reconsidered. The National Press Club says in a statement Thursday, Dec. 28, that the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals will reconsider Gutierrez's asylum request following its campaign along with other press freedom advocates. The National Press Club via AP, File Noel St. John