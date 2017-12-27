Shark bites Florida man in the stomach and will not let go

More Videos 2:10 Celebrities who died in 2017 Pause 1:04 Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:27 'My life was in that apartment,' resident says while watching fire destroy his home Wednesday 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 1:13 The scene of a fatal accident on I-435 in Platte County 0:36 Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed 1:32 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes warms up Wednesday 2:10 She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 1:25 Chiefs 'Buttkicker.com' says fantasy fans love him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Remarkable video has emerged from Florida of a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows Ervin Maccarty stepping onto his boat with the shark hanging off his abdomen. One of his friends comes in to help and tries to remove the shark with his bare hands. However, the animal is firmly hooked on to Maccarty's belly, so he is forced to use a knife to remove the shark.

