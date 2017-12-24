Corey Hughes
Corey Hughes AP
Corey Hughes AP

Nation & World

It took almost a month to find this escapee with a skull tattoo on his face

By Adam Darby

adarby@kcstar.com

December 24, 2017 09:17 AM

It’s not as if he’s hard to recognize.

Authorities say an inmate with a skull tattooed on his face who escaped from a work crew in central California is back in custody, but it took nearly a month to capture him.

The Fresno Bee reports police arrested 27-year-old Corey Hughes on Thursday at a home in Stockton.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
face copy
Corey Hughes
AP

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fugitive Task Force received information that he was at the residence, according to a Stockton Police Department post on Facebook.

Officers set up a perimeter and knocked on the door, but no one answered. Stockton police then sent a police dog into the residence, and Hughes was apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Hughes was reported missing from a work crew near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Nov. 27.

He had been serving time on a weapons charge and was due to be released in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

    Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 0:14

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax
Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 2:12

Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols
17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

View More Video