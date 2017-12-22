Cara Delevingne and shoe company Jimmy Choo face backlash for ad’s portrayal of catcalling.
This luxury shoe ad has sparked backlash for ‘tone deaf’ portrayal of catcalling

By Max Londberg

December 22, 2017 03:12 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 03:19 PM

A luxury shoe ad glorifies unwanted sexual advances and catcalling, according to its critics.

The Jimmy Choo spot, which was first released last month but this week sparked backlash, tracks actress Cara Delevingne as she gets catcalled strolling along a busy street.

One man whistles at her and says, “Nice shoes, lady.”

“Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?” wrote Guardian columnist Jessica Valenti.

Others agreed, calling the ad tone deaf.

The irony is particularly acute considering Delevingne spoke out in October about an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in which she said the mogul asked to kiss her, invited her to his room and bragged about his sexual history.

“Nothing says 'buy me' like harassment. Hard pass,” one person wrote on Twitter about the Jimmy Choo ad.

But some others defended the ad.

The ad was pulled by Jimmy Choo, according to Inside Edition.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

