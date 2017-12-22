This luxury shoe ad has sparked backlash for ‘tone deaf’ portrayal of catcalling

A luxury shoe ad glorifies unwanted sexual advances and catcalling, according to its critics.
The Jimmy Choo spot, which was first released last month but this week sparked backlash, tracks actress Cara Delevingne as she gets catcalled strolling along a busy street.
One man whistles at her and says, “Nice shoes, lady.”
“Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is?” wrote Guardian columnist Jessica Valenti.
Others agreed, calling the ad tone deaf.
The irony is particularly acute considering Delevingne spoke out in October about an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in which she said the mogul asked to kiss her, invited her to his room and bragged about his sexual history.
“Nothing says 'buy me' like harassment. Hard pass,” one person wrote on Twitter about the Jimmy Choo ad.
Disappointed in Cara for agreeing to be in this campaign if I’m being really honest.— Candice (@candice_ma) December 19, 2017
I don't view the mood as light. Anytime a man catcalls a women no matter what in he uses to get her attention it's threatening behavior thanks to the society we live in--one thats incredibly violent towards women. For ex, a woman is beaten every 9 seconds in the US. 9 SECONDS!— Bonnie Bauman (@bonbauman) December 19, 2017
I completely disagree with @Caradelevingne and @jimmychoo decision to use #sexualHarassment to sell shoes. #toneDeaf— Krystal Atha (@Atha01) December 19, 2017
Hey ladies, buy our shoes! You'll have to beat men off with a stick! No, really! Buy two pairs now and get a Jimmy Choo man-beating stick absolutely free!— Nick (@nabinnyc) December 20, 2017
Because women are still just shiny objects...— Karolina Simanaitytė (@Sima_Science) December 21, 2017
@jimmychoo @Caradelevingne #catcalling ad is tone deaf https://t.co/I4MTdVHt5i via @i_D
But some others defended the ad.
I lived in NYC most my life & it didn’t bother me when complimented on my boots, boots or legs. R we to over think every compliment? Ads r common where women ogle shirtless men. There’s a big difference btwn those working under the power of another & a catcall or compliment...— Joy Miles Gimbel (@joy_gimbel) December 22, 2017
: If she considers it welcome behavior, who are you to judge?— Z4RQUON (@Z4RQUON) December 22, 2017
All those talking about catcalling, it's clearly for the shoes not for Cara! All catcalling is different it can be offensive or be a compliment & what woman doesn't want a compliment? I love to be complimented on my shoes, most of it comes from gay guys, so how is that offensive?— Karina (@KarinaSwanS) November 10, 2017
The ad was pulled by Jimmy Choo, according to Inside Edition.
