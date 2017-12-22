Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 0:14 Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Pause 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 3:02 Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine 1:09 Frank White's finances 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

