Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release an extra engagement photo for their fans

Two engagement photos of American actress Meghan Markle and her fiance, Prince Harry, led to so much swooning and fawning Thursday that Kensington Palace released a third photo for adoring fans just hours later.
Markle is the royal family’s new star.
In a statement, palace officials said the couple were overwhelmed by the “warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time,” The Daily Mail reported.
The third photo was a “candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings,” the palace said on social media.
Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photographs. The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.
All the photos were taken earlier this week by fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski on the grounds of Frogmore House, a royal-owned country house in Windsor.
Two were released early Thursday morning. One was an intimate black-and-white portrait of the two, heads together in a tender embrace. The other was a color photo, a more formal portrait of them sitting together outside.
A few eagle-eyed observers noticed something other than the diamond on Markle’s hand. (Sorry to tell you, but the Cleave and Company jeweler who sourced the diamond from Botswana for the yellow gold ring refuses to make replicas, despite the overwhelming demand.)
Markle wore a sexy, $75,000 couture dress with a sheer bodice by British design house Ralph & Russo that got high marks from American fashion fans after they, like Cosmopolitan, gushed, “that’s a lot of money!”
The magazine also noted that Markle wore a $920 Victoria Beckham cashmere sweater in the snuggling photo. “It, too, looks fabulous on Meghan,” Cosmo declared.
The couple, who announced their engagement last month, will marry May 19 at Windsor Castle’s St. George's Chapel.
