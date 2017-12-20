Nation & World

The word 'Russia' to appear on Olympic uniforms

The Associated Press

December 20, 2017 08:32 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The word "Russia" will appear on the Olympic uniforms worn by the athletes granted an exemption from the country's doping ban.

More than 200 athletes are set to compete in Pyeongchang as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia" if they can prove they aren't tainted by doping.

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday published guidelines for restrictions around the use of "OAR" on uniforms. "Russia" cannot be more prominent than "Olympic Athlete from." The logo proposed by the IOC features the complete phrase around a circle, with Russia upside down.

The decision to ban Russia came after the country was found to have run a sophisticated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

    The Massachusetts family business called Russo's plays live holiday tunes for shoppers at the end of the year each year. This year, an employee named Gilly asked to help with sound check for the hired group, and his musical talent blew everyone away.

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Watch: Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes
See how the Positive Train Control safety system works 1:53

See how the Positive Train Control safety system works
Officer uses stun gun on Florida middle school student 0:46

Officer uses stun gun on Florida middle school student

View More Video