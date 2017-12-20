Nation & World

No decision yet on Russia's participation in Paralympics

The Associated Press

December 20, 2017 04:29 AM

UPDATED 7 HOURS 30 MINUTES AGO

BONN, Germany

The International Paralympic Committee says it will decide next month whether to ban Russia from the upcoming Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

IPC president Andrew Parsons says "much to our growing disappointment and frustration, there is a lack of progress" from Russian authorities on the IPC's demand that they either accept or disprove evidence they ran a doping program.

The IPC says a final decision will be made "in late January."

Russia was barred from the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro because of doping.

Then-IPC president Philip Craven said at the time that the Russian government's "medals over morals mentality disgusts me."

