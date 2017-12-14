Putin accuses US agencies of manipulating doping testimony

Delivering billions of cards this season, your holiday mail is USPS priority

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, the USPS expects to deliver a lot of cheer, in the form of roughly 16 billion cards, letters and packages, to more than 155 million U.S. addresses with the help of more than 600,000 employees, 35,000 seasonal employees and 208,000 vehicles. USPS Boise Plant Manager Jim Brenneman takes us inside the Boise Mail Processing Center.