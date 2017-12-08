Nation & World

USOC aims to go to Olympics unless 'physically impossible'

By EDDIE PELLS AP National Writer

December 08, 2017 02:10 PM

The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says the plan is to take a team to the Pyeongchang Games "unless it's legally or physically impossible."

CEO Scott Blackmun spoke Friday after a board meeting, and a day after members of the Trump administration surprised the USOC by casting doubt over whether the U.S. would field a team at the Olympics in February.

Blackmun said comments from U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the USOC leadership by surprise, but chalked it up to a miscommunication.

Shortly after Sanders said "no official decision has been made" about U.S. participation, she clarified in a tweet saying the U.S. looks forward to participating in the games.

Blackmun said the USOC hadn't received a single comment from an athlete or sponsor suggesting they don't want to go to the Olympics, which begin Feb. 9.

