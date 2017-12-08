Midwest couple lose 400 pounds —‘I made that person on the inside match my outside’

A Midwest couple together lost 400 pounds in two years. They credit each other for accomplishing their weight loss goals.
“There are no words to explain the feeling of saving your own life,” Lexi Reed told ABC News.
She and her husband, Danny Reed, used a New Year’s resolution to fuel their initial motivation to slim down. The Terre Haute, Ind., couple documented their journey on Instagram at “fatgirlfedup,” attracting hundreds of thousands of followers.
They told Men’s Health earlier this year that a combination of more time in the gym and less time at restaurants contributed to their weight loss.
“When I was 485 pounds, I never cooked,” Lexi Reed said. “My husband and I would go out to eat for almost every single meal.”
She went from a size 28 to a size 10. Danny Reed went from a size 46 to a 32.
Lexi Reed wrote on Instagram that she never felt pressure from her husband to lose weight.
“He never saw me as my size, asked me to change, or made me feel as anything other than beautiful,” she wrote. “He treated me the same way at 485lbs that he does at 182lbs. Love doesn't have a size or weight limit.”
