Watch as U2 delights subway commuters with music from new album, ‘Songs of Experience’

To promote their new album, “Songs of Experience,” Bono and The Edge played an impromptu set for subway commuters in Berlin earlier this week.
They played near the U2 line of the U-Bahn for about 15 minutes, Entertainment.ie reported.
Many joked that the band was busking in Berlin. Busking means to play music or perform in some way for donations in the street or on subways.
Near U2 rested an open guitar case and a sign taped to it: “PLEASE HELP TIPS!”
Never miss a local story.
Their set included “One” and their new song “Get Our of Your Own Way.”
Just saw Bono & Edge in Berlin #U2 #Berlin #Subway #U2Experience pic.twitter.com/wlvWBajo8l— Flo (@zoovation) December 6, 2017
A local radio station had held a competition to give away about 120 tickets, CBS reported. Those with a ticket got to ride with Bono and The Edge to a stop, where they all disembarked onto a platform to listen and take photos.
Judging from the social media reaction of those who attended, the mini concert was a success.
U2 just performed in the my underground line of U2 Berlin pic.twitter.com/V9VXRozSf7— RΛMIN NΛSIBOV (@RaminNasibov) December 6, 2017
U2 have turned to busking Berlin’s underground to promote their new album.......#SongsOfExperience #U2LiveConcerts pic.twitter.com/tMV7LBu3Tm— Mike Murphy (@PromisedLand64) December 6, 2017
The moment your subway stops at the station and Bono enters the door singing....#U2 #U2SongsofExperience #TheU2Experience #U2Berlin #bvg pic.twitter.com/qXaldf9Tkm— U2tour (@U2tour) December 6, 2017
We hope busking today paid off #U2 #U2SongsofExperience #U2Berlin #TheU2Experience https://t.co/ewRQjNlHV9 pic.twitter.com/iNpeD3AqvS— U2tour (@U2tour) December 6, 2017
On the @U2 train somewhere in Berlin #U2 #U2SongsofExperience #U2Berlin #TheU2Experience https://t.co/ehOMX7rRLj pic.twitter.com/Kic83kXJLS— U2tour (@U2tour) December 6, 2017
Riding the U2 in Berlin #U2 #U2SongsofExperience #U2TheExperience #U2Berlin https://t.co/6PyKDcVgFW pic.twitter.com/RiQBrN65X8— U2tour (@U2tour) December 6, 2017
Answering fan questions #U2 #U2SongsofExperience #U2TheExperience #U2Berlin https://t.co/HfeWKaHkze pic.twitter.com/lt8sG07kh4— U2tour (@U2tour) December 6, 2017
#U2 #U2SongsofExperience #U2Berlin #TheU2Experience https://t.co/AibiNxmgGf pic.twitter.com/Ba1gxCirYv— U2tour (@U2tour) December 6, 2017
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
Comments