Watch as U2 delights subway commuters with music from new album, ‘Songs of Experience’

More Videos

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:10

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

Pause
'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible 0:59

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible

Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St. 1:15

Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St.

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires 0:30

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being 'a marked man every game' 2:02

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being "a marked man every game"

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked 0:58

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

U2 surprises Berlin commuters with subway set on platform 3:16

U2 surprises Berlin commuters with subway set on platform

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

  • U2 surprises Berlin commuters with subway set on platform

    On Dec. 6, Bono and The Edge played a 15-minute set on a Berlin subway line that shares the band's name, U2, to promote the band’s newly-released album, Songs of Experience.

On Dec. 6, Bono and The Edge played a 15-minute set on a Berlin subway line that shares the band's name, U2, to promote the band’s newly-released album, Songs of Experience. Facebook/Erçin Yalçın
On Dec. 6, Bono and The Edge played a 15-minute set on a Berlin subway line that shares the band's name, U2, to promote the band’s newly-released album, Songs of Experience. Facebook/Erçin Yalçın

Nation & World

Watch as U2 delights subway commuters with music from new album, ‘Songs of Experience’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 08, 2017 08:33 AM

To promote their new album, “Songs of Experience,” Bono and The Edge played an impromptu set for subway commuters in Berlin earlier this week.

They played near the U2 line of the U-Bahn for about 15 minutes, Entertainment.ie reported.

Many joked that the band was busking in Berlin. Busking means to play music or perform in some way for donations in the street or on subways.

Near U2 rested an open guitar case and a sign taped to it: “PLEASE HELP TIPS!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Their set included “One” and their new song “Get Our of Your Own Way.”

A local radio station had held a competition to give away about 120 tickets, CBS reported. Those with a ticket got to ride with Bono and The Edge to a stop, where they all disembarked onto a platform to listen and take photos.

Judging from the social media reaction of those who attended, the mini concert was a success.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash 1:10

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

Pause
'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?' 2:00

'How in the world do you gentrify cornbread?'

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible 0:59

How an app on Gov. Greitens' phone makes a paper trail impossible

Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St. 1:15

Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St.

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires 0:30

Watch: Man pulls over to save wild rabbit's life amid intense flames from California wildfires

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being 'a marked man every game' 2:02

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being "a marked man every game"

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked 0:58

Here's how Mike Sanders' alleged kickback scheme worked

U2 surprises Berlin commuters with subway set on platform 3:16

U2 surprises Berlin commuters with subway set on platform

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

  • Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

    52-year-old Desiree Collins is suing the St. Paul Police Department after she was attacked by a K-9 while taking out the garbage in the early hours of September 23. According to a report by Pioneer Press, the dog was accompanied by officers who were searching for two male burglary suspects. The officers ordered the dog to release Collins and tried to activate the K-9’s electronic shock collar, but their efforts only caused the dog to apply more pressure until it was finally physically removed.

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

View More Video