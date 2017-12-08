Watch as U2 delights subway commuters with music from new album, ‘Songs of Experience’

Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash

52-year-old Desiree Collins is suing the St. Paul Police Department after she was attacked by a K-9 while taking out the garbage in the early hours of September 23. According to a report by Pioneer Press, the dog was accompanied by officers who were searching for two male burglary suspects. The officers ordered the dog to release Collins and tried to activate the K-9’s electronic shock collar, but their efforts only caused the dog to apply more pressure until it was finally physically removed.