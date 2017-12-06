Kremlin to analyze IOC ban before taking any steps

Samuel Schmid, President of the IOC Inquiry Commission and former President of Switzerland, reacts during a media conference after an Executive Board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. Keystone via AP Jean-Christophe Bott