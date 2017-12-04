More Videos

Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi 0:23

Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi

Pause
Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek 1:59

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:53

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 2:00

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...” 7:14

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...”

  • Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi

    Watch as a deer runs through Enterprise Middle School in Enterprise, Mississippi.

Watch as a deer runs through Enterprise Middle School in Enterprise, Mississippi. Enterprise School District
Watch as a deer runs through Enterprise Middle School in Enterprise, Mississippi. Enterprise School District

Nation & World

Don’t be late for class! Video shows deer running through Mississippi middle school

By Jason Boatright

jboatright@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 11:39 AM

A deer was captured on surveillance video sliding through the hallways of Enterprise Middle School in Enterprise, Miss.

The deer appeared to come through a door that had been propped open, running through kids walking the halls.

No children were injured and no damage was found, according to WTOK in Enterprise, Miss.

"Because the students are going in and out, the doors are open that time of morning. I think it got startled by some kids and it tried to escape and found that the easiest way," Principal Marlon Brannon told WTOK.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enterprise Elementary School Principal Steven Gunn said children and staff were talking about the incident all day long.

Jason Boatright: 816-234-4053, @TheJasonBoat

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi 0:23

Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi

Pause
Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:07

Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek 1:59

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:53

Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 2:00

Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots 1:58

Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...” 7:14

Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...”

  • Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi

    Watch as a deer runs through Enterprise Middle School in Enterprise, Mississippi.

Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi

View More Video