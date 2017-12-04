Don’t be late for class! Video shows deer running through Mississippi middle school

0:23 Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi Pause

0:45 Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

1:07 Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally

1:59 Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek

0:53 Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee

1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

0:43 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

2:00 Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill

1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots