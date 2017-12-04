Don’t be late for class! Video shows deer running through Mississippi middle school

A deer was captured on surveillance video sliding through the hallways of Enterprise Middle School in Enterprise, Miss.
The deer appeared to come through a door that had been propped open, running through kids walking the halls.
No children were injured and no damage was found, according to WTOK in Enterprise, Miss.
"Because the students are going in and out, the doors are open that time of morning. I think it got startled by some kids and it tried to escape and found that the easiest way," Principal Marlon Brannon told WTOK.
Never miss a local story.
Enterprise Elementary School Principal Steven Gunn said children and staff were talking about the incident all day long.
Jason Boatright: 816-234-4053, @TheJasonBoat
Comments