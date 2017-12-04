More Videos

    A fire chief in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, posted dramatic footage on November 29 described as showing the rescue of a dog which had fallen through ice in a creek.

Nation & World

Watch firefighter’s dramatic rescue of dog from icy creek

By Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 11:14 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Fire Chief Denis Pilon in Swift Current, Sask., released a video on his Facebook page showing one of his firefighters rescuing a dog from an icy creek on Nov. 28.

The owners of the dog quickly called the fire department and Pilon credits their actions for saving the dog’s life.

“They allowed their dog to run off leash when it ventured out onto the ice and fell through,” Pilon said on his Facebook page. “Quick action calling the fire department helped save their pet.”

The video shows a firefighter, tethered to a rope, sliding across the icy creek on his stomach toward the dog. The firefighter was able to lift the dog out of the water and help him reach safety.

The fire chief had one last warning for pet owners.

“Please keep your pets and children away from the creek, the ice is thin and it is not safe.”

Click on the video above to watch the dramatic rescue.

