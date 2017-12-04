Watch firefighter’s dramatic rescue of dog from icy creek

Fire Chief Denis Pilon in Swift Current, Sask., released a video on his Facebook page showing one of his firefighters rescuing a dog from an icy creek on Nov. 28.
The owners of the dog quickly called the fire department and Pilon credits their actions for saving the dog’s life.
“They allowed their dog to run off leash when it ventured out onto the ice and fell through,” Pilon said on his Facebook page. “Quick action calling the fire department helped save their pet.”
The video shows a firefighter, tethered to a rope, sliding across the icy creek on his stomach toward the dog. The firefighter was able to lift the dog out of the water and help him reach safety.
The fire chief had one last warning for pet owners.
“Please keep your pets and children away from the creek, the ice is thin and it is not safe.”
