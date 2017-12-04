Watch firefighter’s dramatic rescue of dog from icy creek

More Videos 0:23 Watch as deer runs through Middle School in Mississippi Pause 2:58 Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 1:53 Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome still stands after failed implosion 0:20 Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:45 Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 1:07 Sprint CEO reveals how some customers pay more for a phone than it cost originally 1:59 Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek 1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 0:53 Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:43 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire chief shares icy rescue of dog that fell into creek A fire chief in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, posted dramatic footage on November 29 described as showing the rescue of a dog which had fallen through ice in a creek. A fire chief in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, posted dramatic footage on November 29 described as showing the rescue of a dog which had fallen through ice in a creek. Facebook/Denis Pilon via Storyful

