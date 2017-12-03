Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017.
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo

Nation & World

Pope prays that Honduras peacefully solves political crisis

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 08:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis says he is praying that Honduras can peacefully overcome a violent political crisis.

Deadly protests have erupted in the Central American nation over a delayed vote count in a disputed presidential election.

Francis told people in St. Peter's Square on Sunday he was remembering Hondurans in his prayers in a special way so they "can in a peaceful manner overcome the current difficult moment."

The main opposition candidate on Saturday called for the vote to be held again, after clashes between protesters and troops, and the government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez and rival, television personality Salvador Nasralla, have claimed victory in the Nov. 26 election. At least one person has died in clashes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

    An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter magnitude scale hit Delaware on Thursday, November 30, and was felt by residents across the region. This CCTV footage filmed from inside of Wavlab Studios in Wilmington, Delaware, shows the moment the earthquake struck, shaking the studio for a few seconds. The earthquake, which hit at 4:45 pm, was felt across Baltimore, Boston, New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, CBS News reported. Wilmington is located about 50 miles north of Dover, where the earthquake’s epicenter was located by the US Geological Survey.

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas 2:17

Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas

View More Video