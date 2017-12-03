US-backed Syria Kurdish force says east Euphrates free of IS

This photo provided on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 by the Syrian anti-government activist group Ghouta Media Center, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a medical worker measuring a malnourished child's forearm in Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. The United Nations Children agency says the worst malnutrition rate since the start of the Syria conflict nearly seven years ago has been recorded in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus, besieged since mid-2013. Ghouta Media Center via AP)