Nation & World

Lawyer: Ethics Committee agrees to subpoena Conyers accuser

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:12 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DETROIT

An attorney representing one of the women alleging sexual harassment by U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the House Ethics Committee investigating the congressman has agreed to subpoena her client.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says in an emailed letter to Ethics Committee Chief Counsel Tom Rust that Marion Brown would be available to travel Thursday or Friday to Washington to testify before the committee.

Bloom also says in the letter dated Saturday that Brown asks that the testimony be open to the public for "transparency." Bloom provided The Associated Press with a copy of the letter.

The committee has been reviewing harassment allegations against Conyers. It started after a Nov. 20 BuzzFeed report that the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat's office paid a woman more than $27,000 under a confidential agreement to settle a complaint in 2015 that she was fired from his Washington staff because she rejected his advances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brown has said she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade.

Conyers has denied Brown's allegation and similar claims by two other former staff members.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

    An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter magnitude scale hit Delaware on Thursday, November 30, and was felt by residents across the region. This CCTV footage filmed from inside of Wavlab Studios in Wilmington, Delaware, shows the moment the earthquake struck, shaking the studio for a few seconds. The earthquake, which hit at 4:45 pm, was felt across Baltimore, Boston, New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, CBS News reported. Wilmington is located about 50 miles north of Dover, where the earthquake’s epicenter was located by the US Geological Survey.

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas 2:17

Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas

View More Video