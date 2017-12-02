South Korean police officers and rescue workers carry a victim of a boat capsizing at a port in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. A fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized, the country’s coast guard said.
Nation & World

7 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in South Korea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:33 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

At least seven people were dead and two missing on Sunday after a South Korean fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized, the coast guard said.

An official from the Korea Coast Guard said the number of deaths could grow as six among the 13 rescued were unconscious and in critical condition. He said 22 people were aboard the 9.8-ton fishing boat that capsized after colliding with the 336-ton refueling vessel in waters off the port city of Incheon.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

The refueling vessel did not suffer damage.

President Moon Jae-in ordered authorities to deploy as many helicopters and other aircraft as possible to search for the missing, according to his office.

More than 10 coast guard and naval vessels and at least four helicopters were dispatched to the site.

