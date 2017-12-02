Nation & World

FBI removed agent from Russia probe for anti-Trump messages

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:45 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

A person familiar with the matter says an FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team after the discovery of an exchange of potential anti-Trump text messages.

The removal of the agent, who had also worked on the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, occurred this summer.

The person who discussed the matter with The Associated Press was not authorized to speak about it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The nature of the messages and whom they were exchanged with was not immediately clear. The Justice Department's inspector general is investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The New York Times first reported the agent's removal. A spokesman for Mueller had no immediate comment, and an FBI spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

    An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter magnitude scale hit Delaware on Thursday, November 30, and was felt by residents across the region. This CCTV footage filmed from inside of Wavlab Studios in Wilmington, Delaware, shows the moment the earthquake struck, shaking the studio for a few seconds. The earthquake, which hit at 4:45 pm, was felt across Baltimore, Boston, New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, CBS News reported. Wilmington is located about 50 miles north of Dover, where the earthquake’s epicenter was located by the US Geological Survey.

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas 2:17

Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas

View More Video