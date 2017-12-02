President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One at the White House, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington. Trump is traveling to New York for a fundraising event.
Nation & World

The Latest: Trump expresses no concern about Flynn plea deal

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:37 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on former national security adviser Michael Flynn's pleading guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing no concern about the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The president's remarks Saturday morning are his first public reaction to the plea deal, in which Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

And the president is stressing that there is "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.

Three times, Trump told reporters it's been shown that there's "no collusion."

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Trump spoke as he departed the White House to head to New York for fundraisers expected to raise millions of dollars.

