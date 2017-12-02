Police use a water cannon to clear a street that is blocked by demonstrators near the congress center where the party convention of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, is held in Hannover, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
Police use a water cannon to clear a street that is blocked by demonstrators near the congress center where the party convention of the Alternative for Germany, AfD, is held in Hannover, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. dpa via AP Peter Steffen

Protesters delay opening of German nationalists' convention

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:34 AM

BERLIN

German police used water cannons Saturday to disperse hundreds of protesters who tried to block access to a center where a nationalist party is holding a convention.

Clashes between police and protesters briefly delayed the opening of the Alternative for Germany's gathering in the city of Hannover.

The number of protesters swelled to about 6,500 later in the day, the German news agency dpa reported. They marched through the city chanting slogans against the party, which won seats in parliament for the first time this year.

Ten protesters were temporarily detained; several police officers and one protester were injured slightly.

Alternative for Germany, known as AfD, received almost 13 percent of the vote in the Sept. 24 federal election, making it the third-strongest party in the Bundestag. The party promoted an anti-grant message and campaigned aggressively against Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Its convention includes a leadership race to fill a void created when AfD's best-known figure abruptly quit the party in September.

Co-chair Frauke Petry said AfD was flirting with far-right extremism she did not want to support.

Petry's departure left her rival, Joerg Meuthen, alone as chairman. Meuthen is vying for re-election Saturday at the party's meeting. It's not clear if AfD will decide to have one or two chairs.

Parliamentary leader Alice Weidel said she wouldn't run and backed Georg Pazderski, AfD's Berlin-branch leader, as chairman.

Alexander Gauland, the party's other parliamentary leader, left open running. Gauland has suggested he doesn't support Pazderski.

