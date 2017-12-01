A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is shown in Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. The alert system is tested monthly, but on Friday Hawaii residents will hear a new tone designed to alert people of an impending nuclear attack by North Korea. The attack warning will produce a different tone than the long, steady siren sound that people in Hawaii have grown accustomed to. It will include a wailing in the middle of the alert to distinguish it from the other alert, which is generally used for tsunamis.
A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is shown in Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. The alert system is tested monthly, but on Friday Hawaii residents will hear a new tone designed to alert people of an impending nuclear attack by North Korea. The attack warning will produce a different tone than the long, steady siren sound that people in Hawaii have grown accustomed to. It will include a wailing in the middle of the alert to distinguish it from the other alert, which is generally used for tsunamis. Caleb Jones AP Photo
A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is shown in Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. The alert system is tested monthly, but on Friday Hawaii residents will hear a new tone designed to alert people of an impending nuclear attack by North Korea. The attack warning will produce a different tone than the long, steady siren sound that people in Hawaii have grown accustomed to. It will include a wailing in the middle of the alert to distinguish it from the other alert, which is generally used for tsunamis. Caleb Jones AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Attack siren blares in 1st test since Cold War

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:53 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

The Latest on Hawaii's first test of a system to warn people of a possible nuclear attack from North Korea (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Hawaii conducted its first test of a siren to warn the public of a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.

Officials say the state is the first to test such a warning system since the end of the Cold War. The wailing siren sounded for a minute Friday after the usual testing of a system to alert people to natural disasters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The move comes the same week North Korea fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach the U.S. mainland.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the possibility of a strike is remote but that people have to be prepared.

Officials delayed testing by a month to ensure residents and visitors were informed. Some still expressed confusion this week about what they were supposed to do after hearing the attack siren.

___

10 p.m.

Hawaii is reinstating the system intended to warn people of an impending nuclear strike just days after North Korea launched its most powerful missile yet.

The state on Friday will test a new tone for an attack in its siren warning system. The wailing sound of the attack warning will come after the long, steady siren for tsunamis and other natural disasters.

The governor says the test will ensure the public knows what they should do in case of an imminent attack. Officials say if a missile is launched, people would have less than 20 minutes to take shelter.

But some residents and visitors have expressed confusion about what they were supposed to do after hearing the siren.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

    An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter magnitude scale hit Delaware on Thursday, November 30, and was felt by residents across the region. This CCTV footage filmed from inside of Wavlab Studios in Wilmington, Delaware, shows the moment the earthquake struck, shaking the studio for a few seconds. The earthquake, which hit at 4:45 pm, was felt across Baltimore, Boston, New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, CBS News reported. Wilmington is located about 50 miles north of Dover, where the earthquake’s epicenter was located by the US Geological Survey.

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio 0:20

Delaware earthquake shakes music studio
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas 2:17

Watch: Masked gunman robs cashier's cage at Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas

View More Video