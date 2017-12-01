Cop shot brings lubricant to man’s sentencing: ‘You’re going to need a lot of this’

An undercover officer shot multiple times by a teen survived and then, months later, brought K-Y Jelly to taunt the culprit.

The Florida officer, who was not named by local media outlets because he is an undercover agent, told Kevin Rojas on Wednesday during his sentencing hearing: “You’re going to need a lot of this,” according to the Florida Times-Union.

Rojas was 19 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend, told her it might be his last day alive and then drove erratically through Jacksonville streets.

The undercover officer pulled him over and, according to the Times-Union, took fire from Rojas through his windshield. He was off-duty and his young son was in the vehicle.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officer was struck by three bullets, including once in the face. His son was not injured.

“I will take those bullets instead of a fellow officer and an innocent bystander,” the officer said in court. “When I brought the fight back to you, you ran like a coward.”

Rojas fled the scene, barricaded himself in a home and then was shot himself three times by police before being taken into custody.

When the officer pulled out the tube of personal lubricant, he said, “I brought a little gift for you. You will need it where you are going,” according to Action News Jax.

Rojas received a maximum sentence of life plus additional years for other crimes, according to the Times-Union, which reported the now 21-year-old was smug in the courtroom.

“I’m pretty sure Mr. Rojas doesn’t understand what the rest of his life means,” said the judge, James Daniel.